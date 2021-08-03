Glenn O. Hawbaker to pay more than $20M in restitution after pleading no contest to theft charges

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. was ordered to pay nearly $21 million in restitution to employees after pleading no contest during Tuesday morning’s hearing in front of Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest at the Centre County Courthouse.

The Centre County-based construction company was charged in April with four felony counts of theft by failure to make the required disposition of funds, after an investigation into the company’s practices for calculating and claiming fringe benefit credits concluded. Pennsylvania’s Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, said the business stole more than $20 million from workers for more than three decades.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Deputy Attorney General Philip McCarthy said prosecutors provided the court with 250 victim impact statements — some of those people were in the courtroom — and the company’s “crimes greatly impacted over 1,000 workers,” leaving them with “far less in retirement funds.”

In addition to the $20,696,453 restitution payment, the company will have a court-appointed corporate monitor. Alfred B. Robinson Jr. will serve in that role for the duration of the probation term. Hawbaker will have to pay all fees and costs associated with it. Robinson will submit quarterly reports during the first year of oversight, then as he deems necessary for the remainder of probation.

D. Michael Hawbaker, executive vice president of Glenn O. Hawbaker, was present for the plea and said that though the company is not pleading guilty, it does agree to pay the restitution and to have the corporate monitor to ensure state laws are followed.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As part of the probation requirements, the company must ensure the corporate monitor has access to all internal and third party documents he may need, and provide information requested. It will also follow his advice regarding Hawbaker’s prevailing wage practices.

Hawbaker is also required to pay the attorney general’s office $240,562 for investigative costs.

Hawbaker requested a fine not be imposed, due to the “substantial restitution” and oversight. Ruest did not impose a fine, saying she was happy with the restitution payment. The restitution will be paid within 120 days of the sentencing, which was done Tuesday.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.