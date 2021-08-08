Centre County businessman’s legacy of giving lives on with auction to benefit The State Theatre

An auction of antiques and items from the office of the late Ron Friedman will be held Wednesday, with proceeds benefiting The State Theatre in State College. Photo provided

One year after the death of Ed Friedman, the Centre County businessman and philanthropist’s legacy lives on this week with an auction that will benefit the local theater he loved.

Friedman’s parents, Sidney and Helen Friedman, donated The State Theatre building and a monetary gift to the organization that renovated the historic theater in downtown State College and allowed it to reopen in 2006. On Wednesday, Ed Friedman’s Calder Alley office will be recreated on the stage of the theater for an estate auction that will benefit the nonprofit.

“It seemed to make sense that the things that he collected for a space in which he thought so much about the community should be sold to benefit something that was dear to his heart — The State Theatre,” Ed’s wife, Charlene Friedman, said. “I think that grief is teaching me it has its own plan.”

The decision to sell Ed’s things wasn’t an easy one, she said.

“I unexpectedly lost the love of my life,” Charlene said. “It was very emotional for me to think about disposing of the parts of his office that were meaningful for him.”

Mike Negra, Ed’s longtime friend and business partner, said he feels Charlene made an “extremely generous” decision with the auction — especially with the proceeds benefiting the nonprofit theater. It speaks to the character of both Charlene and Ed, he said.

“You’re taking these very personal items from Ed’s life,” Negra said. “Having somebody else use them and create their own memories in the name of a great cause — I think it’s very Ed-like.”

Negra said he’s excited to revisit memories attached to several of the items that will be present at the auction.

“There’s some classic ‘Eddyisms’ in there for sure,” Negra said, “stuff that he saw either humor or value or both in and wanted it to be part of his everyday life.”

Local auctioneer Ron Gilligan will preside over Wednesday’s proceedings, which begin at 10 a.m., with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. to allow prospective buyers to peruse the collection.

“It’s a real nice collection of things that Ed had accumulated throughout his life that he was happy to put in his office,” Gilligan said. “I think things will sell very well knowing (they’re) supporting the local town and the local theater.”

Charlene said her decision to reach out to Gilligan for an auction stemmed from her uncertainty over what to do about Ed’s possessions.

“It was really about ‘How do I manage the wonderful collection of antiques that he had in a way that could create something for the community?’” Charlene said. “And that’s when the auction grew legs and strength.”

Elizabeth Yoder, president of The State Theatre’s board of directors, said the proceeds from the auction will benefit the theater in several ways.

“Financially, it’ll help us a lot,” Yoder said, “but I’m hoping that it’ll also increase the awareness and exposure — perhaps touching folks that either haven’t been in the building for a long time or have never been in the building.”

Increasing awareness for the theater, Yoder said, is a commemoration of the dream of Helen and Sidney Friedman, and of their “commitment and ongoing support” for the theater. And continuing that legacy will impact the health and involvement of the local community, Yoder said.

“I’m happy that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and that the building can be open and that we can welcome the public in at regular capacity again,” Yoder said. “There is something about the arts — especially music — that is important to the health and well-being of an individual.”

The State Theatre will also host a celebration of Ed’s life at 3 p.m. Tuesday, with doors set to open at 2:30 p.m. to the public.

Negra said he’s excited to be able to recount his memories of Ed — but more so, to see the people who show up to the event “because of their love and respect for Ed.”

The support he expects to see will be a direct result of Ed’s character in life, Negra said.

“From a philanthropic standpoint, he went out of his way to take care of people,” he said. “I never saw him disrespect anybody, ever. And that’s a great trait.”

But most importantly, Charlene said, is that both the auction and memorial will be held at The State Theatre, a place she said Ed loved.

A catalog of auction items can be found on The State Theatre’s website.