State College

Free parking at State College meters, lots coming to an end. Here’s what to expect

Normal parking operations in State College are set to resume Sept. 7. Free parking was implemented in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to help businesses.
Normal parking operations in State College are set to resume Sept. 7. Free parking was implemented in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to help businesses. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

After nearly 18 months of free parking in State College, residents and visitors will soon need to start feeding their meters again.

Normal parking operations will resume next Tuesday, Sept. 7, meaning free two- and three-hour parking at meters, surface lots and the McAllister Deck will be no more. (Free parking at the Beaver, Fraser and Pugh garages had already gone away in January.)

The paid parking resumes just four days before Penn State football’s home opener, which should see no shortage of downtown traffic. The free parking was implemented March 14, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to help support struggling businesses.

Rates for normal parking operations entail the following:

Top headlines in your inbox

Get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Because of the pandemic and free parking, the borough’s parking fund lost more than $2 million in revenue from last year alone.

Profile Image of Josh Moyer
Josh Moyer
Josh Moyer earned his B.A. in journalism from Penn State and his M.S. from Columbia. He’s been involved in sports and news writing for nearly 20 years. He counts the best athlete he’s ever seen as Tecmo Super Bowl’s Bo Jackson.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service