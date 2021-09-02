Centre County’s free COVID-19 testing site extended again, opens at new location

Meghan Barber uses a nasal mid-turbinate swab for a COVID-19 test on Joel Paskauskas at the free Centre County testing site run by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare on Jan. 28. adrey@centredaily.com

Centre County’s free walk-in COVID-19 testing site has been extended again and opened Thursday at a new location.

The site, a partnership between AMI Expeditionary Healthcare and Centre County officials, is now located in the former Sears Auto Center at the Nittany Mall.

Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The first come, first served site opened Thursday and is set to run through Oct. 31.

Free tests are available for all ages and no appointment is needed. Up to 450 people can be tested per day with a mid-nasal passage swab. The turnaround time for results is one to three days, according to a news release.

“The fight against COVID-19 is not over and testing is the best way to identify and help stop the virus from spreading,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a statement. “Centre County is one of many counties across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing. We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing clinics closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms.”

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Since October 2020, the AMI testing site has administered more than 19,000 COVID-19 tests in Centre County.