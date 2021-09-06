AAUW State College gears up for next month’s used book sale after 2 canceled events

Traditionally an annual spring event, the AAUW State College Used Book Sale was last held in May 2019 and faced cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been rescheduled for Oct. 9-12. Centre Daily Times, file

State College’s American Association of University Women branch has long supported women and girls pursuing higher education through community grants, scholarships and STEM programs, but, as was the case with many nonprofits around the region, AAUW faced its share of struggles over the pandemic — notably, the cancellation of its largest fundraiser.

“We had to cancel two of our used book sales and our used book sales are our financial engine,” said Sally Kalin, AAUW State College’s co-president. “It’s how we pay for scholarships, our community impact grants, our STEM programs in the schools and other things.”

Now, the organization is preparing for the return of its sale next month, Oct. 9-12.

The used book sales, which typically occur each spring at the Penn State Snider Agriculture Arena, regularly gross six figures and attract shoppers from around the region. As a result of the sales’ cancellations, the organization “had fewer dollars” for its community grant program, which, in the past, has benefited nonprofits such as Interfaith Human Services, Centre Safe, the Jana Marie Foundation, Mid-State Literacy Council and others.

An endowment enabled scholarships over the pandemic, as well as STEM programming, but Kalin said the AAUW is “anxious to get back to the level of philanthropy (they’ve) had in the past.”

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

And in addition to the loss in funds, AAUW volunteers also faced another challenge following the sale cancellations. They suddenly found themselves with a stockpile of donated books, collected over the months preceding the sale. Rather than hold the books until a sale was possible again, they looked for ways to make up some of the organization’s lost funds.

Book sale chair Dina Liberatore said that when it became clear the May 2020 sale wasn’t going to happen, the organization began inquiring to see if dealers or bookstores would be interested in purchasing AAUW’s collection. One dealer, Midtown Scholar in Harrisburg, purchased about 4,000 boxes of books from the 2020 inventory.

“It was enough to pay our expenses for the year to keep the organization afloat until we can have another sale to generate revenue for scholarships and grants. ... We got really lucky with that,” Liberatore said. “It’s not ideal, certainly, but it did give us enough revenue to support general expenses.”

A selection of unsold books was donated to community and nonprofit groups, as part of AAUW’s mission to support literacy and women and children’s education.

Now, AAUW is looking forward to its upcoming sale, rescheduled for next month. After the bulk sale of its previous stockpile in 2020, AAUW began accepting new donations for 2021’s sale and that’s where, Liberatore said, the pandemic might have benefited the fundraiser.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“One of the positive things about COVID — maybe the only one — is that, according to the people who helped manage our warehouse for all the (donation) processing that takes place, because people were sequestered in their homes, they bought a lot of books and they bought a lot of good books. The books are new and they’re in really good condition,” she said.

Those books made their way to AAUW’s donations hub, resulting in a greater selection of new, contemporary books for this year’s shoppers.

The team is also optimistic that this year’s later sale date will result in more shoppers and volunteers.

“Because this is an October sale this year, this is something new for us. Our sale is usually in May. It does open us up to a larger audience, both in terms of customers and volunteers, because (the Penn State) students are here,” Kalin said. “We think that’s going to be really exciting for the sale, and we’re hoping to have more student involvement, as volunteers moving books in and serving as cashiers during the sale.”

The 59th annual sale will offer more than 150,000 books. All attendees are asked to wear masks while on Penn State property. The sale will also newly accept credit cards all four days of the sale, as an added convenience and one less touch point.

“It’s a community event that people get excited for,” Kalin said. “And it’s been a while since people have had an event to look forward to. So, if you’re a fellow book lover, this is something that you’ve waited almost two years for, at this point. I think it’s nice to be among people who share your love of books. In addition, knowing that the books that you’re buying, (that) the proceeds are going to stay in Centre County and benefit our community is really a positive, too.”

The AAUW is currently seeking additional volunteers for the event. Volunteers can indicate their area of interest at aauwstatecollege.org/used_book_sale_volunteer_sign_up/. More information about the sale can be found at aauwstatecollege.org/used_book_sale_centre_county/.

Book donations will resume on Oct. 26 at AAUW’s new book workshop location, 2197 High Tech Road, State College.