State College

Get ready for delays in State College: Significant roadwork coming to South Atherton next year

A 2-year-long roadwork project is poised to hit South Atherton Street in State College next spring — and is expected to cause significant traffic congestion, with detours at various times and crews working overnight at points.

Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation addressed the State College Borough Council on Monday to present the long-anticipated project, which is set to occur on South Atherton Street between Curtin Road and Westerly Parkway. The state’s work — estimated at $17 million — includes improvements to the drainage network, roadway, traffic signals and pedestrian crossings. It also involves the relocation of several water, gas and sewer lines.

“I give you a lot of credit. You’re really doing detailed planning, and it’s great,” Councilman Peter Marshall told the PennDOT officials. But, he added, “It’s going to be a problem no matter how you do it.”

According to PennDOT, the project is scheduled to be put up for bid in February. Roadwork is then anticipated to start May 9, 2022, and expected to end in early summer 2024.

The project is part of the full Atherton Street reconstruction, which saw North Atherton improvements completed in spring 2020. It is not yet known if this project will be the final one that Atherton sees from the state. No related Atherton projects are currently scheduled but, PennDOT spokesperson Marla Fannin acknowledged, if more funding becomes available, it’s possible a similar project could be done at a later time and starting where this one ends.

Council did not take action Monday, and PennDOT’s anticipated changes to the 1.4-mile stretch of road could be tweaked or altered in the coming months. Council will also have to formally approve anything that requires a noise waiver, or similar waivers.

An overview of some of the work being done on the project formally known as the State Route 3014/Section 153 highway reconstruction:

Roadway improvements

Drainage improvements

Traffic signal improvements

Pedestrian-crossing improvements

Utility relocations

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 4:24 PM.

Josh Moyer
Josh Moyer earned his B.A. in journalism from Penn State and his M.S. from Columbia. He’s been involved in sports and news writing for nearly 20 years. He counts the best athlete he’s ever seen as Tecmo Super Bowl’s Bo Jackson.
