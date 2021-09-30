State College cyclist treated for severe injuries after being struck by driver, police say

A State College cyclist was severely injured Wednesday after being hit by a motorist, borough police said Thursday.

A woman driving a Toyota Highlander hit the 62-year-old man about 2:55 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Allen Street and West Hamilton Avenue, borough police Lt. Chad Hamilton said.

He was transported by Centre LifeLink EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center before being flown by medical helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Hamilton said.

The cyclist is in stable condition and is expected to recover, Hamilton said. South Allen Street was closed for about 30 minutes Wednesday afternoon.

A summary citation is pending against the driver. Alpha Fire Company also responded.

Centre County tallied 13 crashes that involved a bicycle and resulted in either serious or fatal injury between 2011 and 2020, according to state Department of Transportation data.

All but one were reported in the Centre Region. Seven were reported in State College, more than double any other municipality in the county.

Ferguson Township reported three; Harris, Patton and Spring Townships each reported one.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 4:40 PM.