Free full-day preschool is coming to the State College Area School District. Here’s why, how

Two CenClear preschool classes will move into the Fairmount Building, which previously housed the State College Area School District’s Delta Program. Centre Daily Times, file

Free full-day preschool is coming later this month to low-income and qualified families within the State College Area School District, the district announced earlier this week.

Thanks to state grants and SCASD allowing a local nonprofit to use the downtown Fairmount Building, which previously housed the Delta Program, two full-day preschool classes will be held there in addition to another two at the former Matternville Elementary building in Patton Township. Currently, four half-day classes are held at Matternville — which hadn’t previously expanded to full days due to the lack of space.

Full-day classes are expected to start by Oct. 25, and open slots remain. Families of four who earn less than $79,500 could qualify, along with any family who has children with disabilities, and those interested are asked to contact local nonprofit CenClear either via online application or by calling 1-800-525-5437.

“We know children’s brain development grows substantially when they’re younger, so by providing an education with more hours, we and the district will be able to work together on all areas of development,” said Amy Wible, CenClear’s Child Development and Disabilities Coordinator. “So this will benefit families and children by preparing them for lifelong learning.”

CenClear — which operates more than 50 preschool classrooms in Centre, Clearfield and Elk counties — was formally granted permission Monday by the SCASD Board of Directors to use the Fairmount Building. Still, this project has been months in the making and comes only after CenClear, an organization dedicated to providing early childhood services and more, secured state funding and SCASD offered its support.

The four classrooms will range in size between 14 and 15 students. Among the support and programs CenClear will offer to those classes:

Providing meals and snacks served “family-style” so children can work on self-help and social skills

Working with families to ensure children have all required health screenings

Engaging families through offering parent activities and connecting them to community resources and assistance

Scheduling two home visits and two parent conferences to help support the children

Accepting children learning English as a second language

For more information, visit cenclear.org or call 1-800-525-5437.