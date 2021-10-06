Ferguson Township supervisors adopt resolution to oppose audit of 2020 PA election

Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, has pushed for the “election integrity” audit, which includes issuing subpoenas for election information. AP

The Ferguson Township Supervisors took action to unanimously oppose the “forensic audit” of the 2020 Pennsylvania election during its meeting Monday.

Supervisor Steve Miller introduced the resolution, which is similar to what State College Borough adopted in September. He said the audit is an “unnecessary action” and is “counterproductive.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, announced last month that he wants to issue subpoenas for information and testimony from top state election officials and the state’s voter registration system. In mid-September, the Republican-controlled committee overseeing the audit held a party-line vote to issue the subpoenas. It included the names of who voted in last year’s presidential election, their birth date, address, driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Miller said the resolution was an opportunity for the township to stand in opposition of the audit.

“In my opinion, it’s a repeat of the farce that we saw in Arizona ... despite the fact there’s really nothing to indicate there was any problem with the 2020 election,” Miller said.

He said financial advisors tell people to keep identifying information, such as your driver’s license and social security numbers, private. Both of those are at least partially included in the subpoena.

“My opinion is if there’s any group that you want to be protected from more than a group of politicians in Harrisburg, I’m not sure who it is,” Miller said.

Ferguson’s resolution states that “conducting this forensic audit compromises the integrity of future elections and infringes on the right of all eligible voters in Pennsylvania to vote.”

“The Ferguson Township Board of Supervisors hereby opposes the forensic audit of the 2020 election underway in the Pennsylvania State Senate as warrantless and with no supporting evidence; and, further, recommends that the audit be immediately halted, and the committee be disbanded,” the resolution states.

In November, the Department of Homeland Security said the election was “the most secure in American history” and “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

The resolution states “at least 63 election lawsuits filed by the 2020 Republican Presidential Campaign have, in the words of the Brennan Center for Justice, ‘failed to discount a significant number of votes, block the certification of results, or overturn the results of any race’ and ‘in a number of these cases, courts have forcefully rebuked lawyers for their outlandish claims of voter fraud, egregious lack of evidence, and misuse of the judiciary.’”

Joe Biden is the confirmed winner of the presidential race in Pennsylvania and those results have been certified. There is no evidence an audit will change the outcome of the election.