Heroin, fentanyl and a Bellefonte woman caused a fatal crash. Now she's going to jail

A man who died after a fatal crash spent 12 days in the hospital before succumbing to his injuries. His killer could be sentenced to up to 17 years in prison.
Nycole D. Meeker, 32, of Bellefonte, had four drugs in her system at the time of a January 2017 fatal crash. She pleaded guilty Monday, admitting to causing the crash while under the influence of heroin, fentanyl, buprenorphine and hydroxyine, according to The Record Online.
Meeker was traveling southbound at 1440 Eagle Valley Road in Beech Creek Township, and Robert L. Rote, 80, of Howard, was traveling northbound on the same road. Meeker's vehicle crossed the center line and hit Rote's vehicle head-on. Rote was ejected from his vehicle through the driver's side door during the crash, according to the Lock Haven Express.
Meeker pleaded guilty to felony homicide by vehicle while DUI, felony accident involving death or injury while not properly licensed and misdemeanor driving under the influence of controlled substances.
Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse reportedly said that there was no plea agreement on the sentence that Meeker can receive in the case. Meeker must be sentenced to at least three years of incarceration.
