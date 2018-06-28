Police say a pastor failed to report sex abuse. Now he's facing charges

A Huntingdon County pastor is facing a third-degree felony charge after police say he was informed about the sexual abuse of a child and did not report it.
David Riehl Fisher, 63, was charged Wednesday with endangering the welfare of children, according to court documents.
According to state police at Huntingdon, the alleged abuse of a 14-year-old girl occurred in 2007, sometime between June 1 and September 1, in Logan Township. Police say Fisher was told about the suspected abuse on several occasions but never reported it to authorities.
Fisher was arraigned Wednesday before Huntingdon County District Judge Lisa Marie Covert. Monetary bail, which Fisher was unable to post, was set at 10 percent of $5,000.
His preliminary hearing is set for July 11.
Comments