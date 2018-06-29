Why was a man exposing himself and waving a loaded gun in public?

Several passing motorists called state police Thursday morning to report a man exposing himself and brandishing a handgun while standing along Sugar Run Road in Allegheny Township, Blair County.
As it turns out, that's exactly what the man wanted them to do.
John Pigza, 54, of Galitzen, told police that his van broke down, and he was having trouble getting people to stop and help him, the Altoona Mirror reported. So he took to drastic measures.
“He told me he just wanted to get some help and wanted someone to call police,” Trooper Eric Griswold wrote in the charges, via the Mirror.
After being flagged down by a motorist, a state trooper arrived on the scene at about 9:10 a.m. to check on the situation. Upon arrival, Pigza reportedly walked out into the roadway with his hands in the air.
The trooper found that Pigza was in possession of a loaded .45-caliber revolver, and placed him under arrest, according to a police report.
Pigza was charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and open lewdness, along with two summary charges, according to court documents.
He was arraigned Thursday in front of Blair County Magisterial District Judge Steven Jackson, who set monetary bail at $20,000. Pigza was unable to post bail and sent to Blair County jail.
His preliminary hearing is set for Thursday.
Comments