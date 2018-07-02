'Nothing you can do to me.' A convicted murderer assaulted three officers, police say

A convicted murderer assaulted three corrections officers at Rockview state prison in April, according to state police at Rockview.
Andre Colton allegedly approached a sergeant from behind during an afternoon meal, which prompted the sergeant to question Colton. He responded by making two threats aimed at the sergeant and aggressively walked toward a second sergeant to talk to him.
The first sergeant placed his hand on Colton's shoulder and attempted to place him in handcuffs, but Colton turned around and struck him in the left eye with a closed right fist. The sergeant responded by striking Colton twice and both fell to the ground.
Two officers responded in an attempt to restrain Colton, who eventually bit the right index finger of a corrections officer and left another sergeant with a cut on his right forearm, according to police. All three officers were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.
A lieutenant searched Colton and found a white tube sock with a pad lock inside it, which is commonly used in prisons as a weapon to commit an assault, according to police.
A state police at Rockview trooper reviewed video of the incident and said Colton made two statements during the altercation.
"I planned this the whole time, this is what I wanted," the trooper accused Colton of saying. "The judge ain't gonna do s---, I got a life sentence, nothing you can do to me."
Colton is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault and three felony counts of simple assault.
He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $20,000. Colton did not post bail and is being detained at Rockview state prison.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
