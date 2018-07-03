There's a new wrinkle in the Beta Theta Pi case

Eight former Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers are scheduled for a new preliminary hearing, according to WJAC-TV.
A new district judge would preside over the hearing because President Judge Pamela Ruest granted a motion to reinstate charges, including involuntary manslaughter, on Monday.
The Office of the Attorney General filed the motion in April after District Judge Allen Sinclair dismissed a majority of charges filed against 11 former fraternity brothers.
"The Commonwealth in good faith has alleged improper dismissal by Magisterial District Judge (Allen) Sinclair," Pamela Ruest said in the order.
