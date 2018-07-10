Police offering reward for information in Centre County burglary

State police at Rockview are offering a reward through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for anyone who has information regarding the burglary of a Snow Shoe Township home.
Police say an unknown person entered the residence at 1213 Clarence Road in Snow Shoe Township sometime between Jan. 1 and June 21 and removed a black, rectangular lockbox with a built-in keylock from a closet. The box reportedly contained $500 in cash as well as various legal documents and vehicle titles.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 355-7545 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Comments