Can you ID this vehicle? State College police are asking for help

State College police are asking the public for help identifying a white van involved in a reported hit-and-run collision.
The van in question reportedly collided with a black VW Jetta at about 6:15 p.m. July 3 while merging from the left lane into the right lane while traveling southbound on the 100 block of South Atherton Street.
Police say the van operator failed to stop and exchange information with the other driver.
The white van appeared to be a company vehicle with a New Jersey registration.
Anyone who might have information regarding the identity of the van or its driver is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us, or anonymously through the police department's website.
