Enola man enters his plea in a Lewistown shooting

An Enola man charged with attempted homicide in Mifflin County pleaded not guilty during a formal arraignment Tuesday.
The Lewistown Sentinal reported that Travis Stambaugh, 32, entered the plea on 10 counts, including the count of attempted homicide, felony counts of aggravated assault, robbery and firearms charges, and other misdemeanor charges.
Stambaugh continues to be held without bail.
The charges stem from a reported April 10 shooting on South Spruce Street in Lewistown, the CDT reported. First responders on the scene treated Dwayne Jones, 46, for a gunshot wound. He was later taken to Geisinger Lewistown Hospital for treatment.
The shooting occurred over an alleged domestic dispute between Stambaugh's mother and Jones, the Sentinal reported. Jones later identified Stambaugh as the shooter.
