Local police have a new tech tool to catch unsuspecting drivers

Spring Township police have become the first department in Centre County to use license plate readers.

The department announced Monday on Facebook that it purchased the technology through a Pennsylvania Auto Theft Protection Authority grant.

“Having this advantage available is very helpful to keeping the vehicles on the streets safe and legal,” the post read. “These plate readers are designed to target the vehicles that are suspended for no insurance and/or listed as a stolen vehicle driving through the area.”

The readers sit on the back of the patrol cars, take photos and simultaneously run the license plates through various systems to determine whether the license might be suspended or the vehicle stolen, the post explained. The readers are programmed with the car’s computer and will alert the officer when a violation is found.

After only having had the readers for a few days, officers say they have already found multiple vehicles being driven in the township with no insurance and suspended plates.