Have Arts Fest crime numbers dropped this year?

State College police released the total number of crime calls during Arts Fest weekend, and the numbers are trending down.
According to police, between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Sunday, there were a total of 123 traffic and non-traffic calls, down from 173 last year.
“There were a few huge parties,” Capt. Matthew Wilson said, “but almost everyone was very respectful. There was no large catastrophic event ... no one negative incident that can be attributed to partying or alcohol.”
The numbers show alcohol-related incidents decreasing — eight incidents of public drunkenness down from 12, 10 open container violations down from 12 and 16 minors law counts down from 20. No DUIs were reported — down from three last year — and the dozen number of alcohol calls requiring medical assistance was down from 20 last year.
Only four loud music complaints were counted this year, down from nine last year.
A number of incidents remain under investigation, Wilson said, including one overdose resulting in death. Two sex assaults are also under investigation, as well as three simple assaults, two thefts and four incidents of criminal mischief.
