‘I probably would have died.’ Bellefonte woman heading toward trial

A Bellefonte man who took heroin with his ex-girlfriend thinks he probably would have died of an overdose if he had not been administered Narcan.
Joshua Glunt testified in Centre County Court on Wednesday that 23-year-old Dina Steinbeck came over to his Bellefonte residence on Feb. 3, went into the bathroom, opened a clear bag containing white powder, poured some on his phone and snorted it with him.
His next two memories were waking up in an ambulance and then in the hospital.
According to Bellefonte police, Steinbeck had gone to her mother’s residence, told her that Glunt overdosed and advised her to call 911 before fleeing the area.
“I didn’t want to be involved when the police came,” Steinbeck allegedly told police.
Bellefonte police officer Matthew Pollock testified he and officer Todd Walters found about six grams of fentanyl, about 350 grams of marijuana and more than $5,000 in the apartment where she was found.
“I sell weed and heroin to support my own addictions,” Steinbeck allegedly said.
Assistant Public Defender Patrick Klena, however, asked Pollock if he was aware that a man who served a state sentence for drug delivery was the only name on the apartment’s lease. Pollock testified he was not aware of the lease or the man’s history until Klena’s question.
Steinbeck is charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and eight misdemeanors.
“Seems like they may have pursued the wrong individual. She made these statements because she fears him, but that seems like an argument for trial,” Klena told District Judge Allen Sinclair.
Klena’s thoughts were confirmed as Sinclair bound Steinbeck over on all charges on Wednesday.
District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker originally set bail at $50,000, but Sinclair granted Klena’s request to reduce bail. He set Steinbeck’s bail at 10 percent of $50,000.
Comments