State College man faces more than 20 child pornography charges

A State College man was arrested Thursday on 24 felony counts related to child pornography.
A special agent for the Office of the Attorney General received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip on Feb. 23 from Google, which reported that one sexually explicit child pornography video was uploaded to YouTube.
Through a combination of subpoenas and publicly available information, the special agent determined the video was posted with an IP address tied to Tremont Student Living at 201 Vairo Blvd.
The IP address serves up to 294 dorm rooms with up to 696 potential users, but law enforcement discovered a phone number associated with the Google account that posted the video to YouTube, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
It was determined that 26-year-old Ronald Ross allegedly posted the video.
Agents from the AG’s office and members of Patton Township police executed a search warrant and entered Ross’ apartment on Thursday. Ross was allegedly advised the warrant was in regard to a child pornography investigation and he requested to speak with an attorney before questioning.
Agents reported finding four videos and 18 images of child pornography on Ross’ laptop, including the video that was uploaded to YouTube. Numerous images of anime cartoon child pornography were also found on Ross’ laptop and cellphone, according to the affidavit.
Ross is charged with 22 felony counts of child pornography, one felony count of disseminating photographs/video of child sex acts and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility. The charges were filed by the Office of the Attorney General.
He was arraigned before District Judge Casey McClain, who set monetary bail at 10 percent of $50,000. Ross did not initially post bail.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
