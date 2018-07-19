Police say 3 women are suspected in an elaborate money scam. Can you ID them?

State College police are asking for help identifying three women who they say are suspected to be involved in an elaborate money scam.
According to police, the three women have entered the Benner Pike Walmart several times in June, and have received large money deposits from people across the country,
Anyone who’s able to identify the women or who has any information about the incident is asked to call State college police at 234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.
No additional information is available at this time.
Comments