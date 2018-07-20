Police need help recovering multiple stolen firearms

State police at Lamar are asking for information in a recent burglary involving multiple firearms.
Sometime between June 29 and July 6, police said a male and a female gained entry into a Gallagher Township residence. The two individuals — identified as Shayne Krail, 25, of Norristown, and Taylor DeWitt, 22, of Quakertown — then stole a Cadillac Escalade, jewelry, ammunition and about 20 firearms.
DeWitt and Krail were later apprehended driving the Escalade in Norristown, police said. At this time, the stolen firearms have not been recovered. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-726-6000.
According to court documents, both Krail and DeWitt have been charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking through District Judge Keith Kibler.
