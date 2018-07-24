State College police investigating attempted sexual assault

State College police are investigating after a woman reported that a man attempted to sexually assault her as she was walking alone at night.
Police said the college-aged woman was walking on the 200 block of Foster Avenue between 10-11 p.m. Monday when she was approached by a college-aged man walking the opposite direction. As he walked past her, the woman said the man grabbed her arms and pushed her toward some bushes along the sidewalk.
The woman told police that the man used one hand to hold her hands behind her back, and the other to attempt to remove her pants.
The woman was able to defend herself and escape to call police.
The man is described as white, approximately 19 to 20 years old, with short, curly, dark hair and no facial hair. He has a thin build and is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was reportedly wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, jeans and boots.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us, or anonymously through the police website.
