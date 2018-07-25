Philipsburg man allegedly took out a gun, later told police he’d made a ‘stupid mistake’

A Philipsburg man was arrested Wednesday after he brandished a silver pistol in front of two men who were attempting to unload a Jeep Cherokee in an East Presqueisle Street parking lot, according to state police at Rockview.
Bradley Granlun, 62, told the men they could not unload the Jeep because he believed there would not be enough space for him to enter his vehicle. He then stood behind the trailer hauling the Jeep and told them they would have to run him over if they wanted to unload the vehicle, according to police.
Granlun allegedly pulled out a silver pistol, racked the slide to chamber a bullet and asked the men, “Do you think I’m afraid of you? Are you trying to run me over?”
Granlun told police he had the gun in his pocket and stood behind the trailer because the two men would not answer his questions or tell him their names. He also said he loaded the gun, but denied there was a round in the chamber.
Granlun did not have a concealed carry permit and said the gun belonged to his father. He allegedly told a trooper he “made a stupid mistake.”
Granlun is charged with one felony count of carrying a firearm without a license. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and one summary count of harassment.
He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $10,000. Granlun did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1.
