He fought with hospital staff and tried to escape, police say

A State College man faces multiple felony charges after police say he assaulted hospital staff and tried to escape from a Somerset County facility on Wednesday.
The Courier-Express reported Thursday that Nicholas T. Cable, 27, was a patient at the behavioral health unit at Somerset Hospital. Cable reportedly assaulted staff members before making his way to the roof and jumping to ground level.
After running away, police said Cable attempted to break into an apartment along East Patriot Street but was fought off by the resident inside. He then broke into a second apartment and fought with the residents inside, the affidavit said.
Cable barricaded himself in the bedroom and fought with troopers who had arrived to apprehend him. He “continued to yell, scream fight and resist borough officers and state police.”
Charges against Cable were filed with District Judge Kenneth Johnson, according to court documents. He was charged with four counts of felony aggravated assault, two felony counts of burglary and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
He remains incarcerated at the Somerset County jail on $50,000 straight bail.
