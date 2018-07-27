Former State College treatment center driver sentenced for having sex with underage girl

A former driver for a State College treatment center pleaded guilty to corruption of minors on Tuesday, according to Deputy District Attorney Sean McGraw.

Pennsylvania Treatment and Healing center van driver Justin Jackson requested a 17-year-old female go to the back of the van when he was driving her home, which is where he had sex with her on two occasions.

PATH provides “mental health, substance abuse and educational services,” according to its website.

The 26-year-old was initially charged with 16 felonies and two misdemeanors relating to sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

Judge Katherine Oliver sentenced Jackson to 11 to 23 and a half months in the Centre County Correctional Facility and five years of consecutive probation, according to McGraw.

Jackson also must register as a sex offender and comply with all notification requirements for 15 years.