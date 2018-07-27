Justin Jackson
Former State College treatment center driver sentenced for having sex with underage girl

By Bret Pallotto

bpallotto@centredaily.com

July 27, 2018 03:59 PM

A former driver for a State College treatment center pleaded guilty to corruption of minors on Tuesday, according to Deputy District Attorney Sean McGraw.

Pennsylvania Treatment and Healing center van driver Justin Jackson requested a 17-year-old female go to the back of the van when he was driving her home, which is where he had sex with her on two occasions.

PATH provides “mental health, substance abuse and educational services,” according to its website.

The 26-year-old was initially charged with 16 felonies and two misdemeanors relating to sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

Judge Katherine Oliver sentenced Jackson to 11 to 23 and a half months in the Centre County Correctional Facility and five years of consecutive probation, according to McGraw.

Jackson also must register as a sex offender and comply with all notification requirements for 15 years.

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

