Johnstown pediatrician faces dozens of new charges

In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Johnnie Barto arrives for a hearing in the Belmont section of Stonycreek Township, Pa. Authorities in Pennsylvania are set to announce new charges Monday, July 30, against Barto, a pediatrician who is already charged with inappropriately touching a 12-year-old patient. (Todd Berkey/The Tribune-Democrat via AP) Todd Berkey AP