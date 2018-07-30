‘I apologize. I’ve changed.’ Local men appear at court for sentencing

A Centre Hall man who pleaded guilty to spanking his son and a State College man who kicked and bit his wife were sentenced on Monday.
Dusti Jackson claimed his son was misbehaving at the 2017 Grange Fair and struck his son on the butt area four to five times. A state police at Rockview trooper observed bruising on the boy’s buttock and leg.
The 27-year-old said he was very angry at the time and “should not be around his son until he receives parenting classes.”
Jackson pleaded guilty on June 4 to one felony count of aggravated assault and one summary count of harassment.
“I’m truly sorry. I apologize. I’ve changed,” Jackson told Judge Jonathan Grine before sentencing.
Grine sentenced Jackson to at least 9 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility, but not more than 18 months. Jackson was also sentenced to 42 months of consecutive probation and a $25 fine.
He must also complete a domestic violence intervention program and is eligible for work release.
Grine also sentenced Donald Moore Jr., who strangled, kicked and bit his wife in March.
The 50-year-old also pleaded guilty on June 4 to one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and one summary count of harassment.
Attorney William Fleming told Grine Moore “feels a lot of remorse” before sentencing.
Grine sentenced Moore to two years of intermediate punishment and three years of consecutive probation. Moore must also pay fines of $125, pay $277.08 in restitution and complete a domestic violence intervention program.
