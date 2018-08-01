Second fraternity brother scheduled to plead guilty in Penn State hazing case

A second former Beta Theta Pi fraternity brother charged in connection with Timothy Piazza’s death is scheduled to plead guilty.
Joseph Ems Jr. is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Aug. 8, according to a court document. The plea is scheduled to be heard by Judge Brian Marshall, who sentenced Ryan Burke on Tuesday to house arrest and no jail time.
The 22-year-old from Philadelphia was bound over for trial on one misdemeanor count of hazing and one misdemeanor count of furnishing liquor. District Judge Steven Lachman dismissed one misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor in May.
Ems allegedly punched Piazza in the abdomen after he was carried upstairs and placed on the couch. Forensic pathologist Harry Kamerow previously testified the punch may have exacerbated the severity of Piazza’s splenic injury.
