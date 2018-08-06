Man drove 2 people off the road, fired shots and threatened to kill them, police say

A Millmont man is facing attempted homicide, among other charges, after a Saturday incident in Centre County during which police say he threatened to kill two people.
According to state police at Rockview, a 42-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were in a parking lot on state Route 477 in Miles Township when they recognized Lance Shaffer’s vehicle drive past them.
The duo attempted to leave the parking lot, but Shaffer allegedly turned around and intentionally rammed his vehicle into the man’s vehicle at about midnight, causing the vehicle to go up a embankment.
The man exited his vehicle and went to the rear passenger side after Shaffer pulled his truck parallel to his vehicle. Shaffer fired three or four shots before pulling the woman out of the vehicle, according to police.
Police say the 36-year-old then pointed the gun at her head and threatened her life.
The man and woman were able to escape into the woods and Shaffer fired three or four more shots in their direction, according to police. Neither received major injuries.
Shaffer returned to the man’s vehicle and allegedly took their cellphones and personal belongings before leaving the area.
Bullet holes were found in the roof and center console of the man’s vehicle and police say the firearm used in the incident was recovered and belongs to Shaffer. The gun’s permit expired in January, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Shaffer was charged with four felony counts of attempted homicide, four felony counts of aggravated assault and one felony count of carrying a firearm without a license. He was also charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
He was arraigned Saturday in front of District Judge Thomas Jordan. Shaffer was denied bail on the basis that he’s a threat to public safety and was confined in Centre County jail.
His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 15.
