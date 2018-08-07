McDonald’s, Walmart, IHOP and a man hit by a car. Here’s how police say they’re related

An IHOP employee punched a woman in the face repeatedly and struck a McDonald’s employee with his car Monday before fleeing the scene, according to Patton Township police.
Justin Flood and a woman allegedly began arguing in Walmart and continued doing so as they entered the McDonald’s parking lot on North Atherton Street.
A McDonald’s employee witnessed the 20-year-old from Pittsburgh striking the woman and followed his vehicle to the red light at the intersection of Vairo Boulevard and North Atherton Street. The man exited his vehicle, removed the woman from Flood’s car and drove her back to the McDonald’s parking lot.
Flood told the man to mind his own business and pulled the female back into his vehicle. The McDonald’s employee then stood in front of Flood’s vehicle in an attempt to prevent him from leaving, but Flood accelerated and struck the man, according to police.
McDonald’s manager Josh Lightner told police the incident was captured on video, which ultimately showed the employee rolling over the windshield and being thrown to the ground. The initial impact was not shown and he was transported to the Mount Nittany Medical Center by ambulance, according to police.
Flood’s vehicle was found unoccupied in the parking lot of 201 Vairo Blvd. and the front windshield was smashed.
A Patton Township police detective interviewed the woman near the State College IHOP, where she and Flood both work, and where a co-worker had brought her. The detective then observed Flood running through the Super 8 Motel parking lot and into a tree line before State College police officers arrested him.
Flood allegedly admitted to being in a physical altercation with the woman, but requested a lawyer when police questioned him about striking the McDonald’s employee.
Flood was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, one misdemeanor count of accidents involved death or personal injury, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and two summary counts.
He was arraigned before District Judge Steven Lachman, who set monetary bail at $150,000. Flood did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.
