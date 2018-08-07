‘I can’t let my empire fall.’ Drug-related armed robbery reported in State College

A 20-year-old man threatened another man with a knife and demanded his wallet at the Fraser Street parking garage on Tuesday, according to Penn State police.
Miguel Uribe told police he and the other man were using marijuana together on Penn State’s campus before the man passed out.
The man woke up to Uribe standing over him and Uribe allegedly said, “If you punch me in my mouth, I’m going to take something from you.”
The man struck Uribe, who responded by threatening to harm the man with a knife.
Police arrested Uribe on the 200 block of Calder Alley and found marijuana, a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia in his gray backpack.
In an interview with a Penn State police detective, Uribe allegedly said the incident between he and the man was drug-related and admitted to using marijuana. He denied possessing a knife and taking the man’s wallet.
Uribe consented to a forensic extraction of his iPhone, which police say revealed text messages where Uribe referenced being in trouble with his drug supplier.
“Cause if I don’t do it, I’m going to jail cause I’m robbing someone,” Uribe allegedly wrote. “I can’t let my empire fall.”
Uribe was charged with three various counts of robbery, one felony count of possession with intent to deliver and four misdemeanors.
He was arraigned before District Judge Casey McClain, who set monetary bail at $50,000. Uribe did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.
Comments