State College contractor faces charges for alleged home improvement fraud — again

A State College contractor used a woman’s Home Depot credit card to purchase items worth more than $8,000 that were unrelated to her home improvement project, according to Ferguson Township police.

During the project — which began in 2017 and has yet to be completed — Roger Hileman allegedly suggested the woman obtain a Home Depot credit card so supplies for the project could be purchased and paid for later. The woman accepted the 58-year-old’s advice and permitted him to make purchases for her project with the card.

The woman eventually found nearly $11,000 in charges to the credit card and $8,425.32 were unauthorized purchases of tools, building supplies and other goods, according to police.

Hileman is charged with one felony count of access device fraud.





In January, Hileman was charged after allegedly taking money for jobs for two homes in the Gray’s Woods area that Patton Township police said weren’t finished.

He was arraigned before District Judge Casey McClain, who set bail at $10,000 unsecured.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.