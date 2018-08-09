A man exposed himself at Spring Creek Park, police say. They’re still looking for him

State College police are seeking an man accused of indecent exposure in a College Township park Tuesday.
According to police, at about 3:15 p.m. officers received the report of a man exposing his genitals to a mother and two children at Spring Creek Park. The man had been seated on a public bench along the park area of the creek, police said.
Dispatch radio reports indicated police searched for the man in the park but were unable to locate him.
The man is described as a white male in his early to mid-40s, police said, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 300 pounds. He was wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt, a black baseball cap and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.
