Man sought in CATA bus harassment incident

State College police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of punching someone on a CATA bus.
Police said the incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on July 20, when the man was captured on video punching the second person and asking if there were going to be “any more problems.” The punch occurred at 1800 E. Park Ave.
The man got off the bus at Innovation Park and left in an unknown direction, police said. Details regarding the person who was punched were not released by police.
The man is described as a white male, about six feet tall, with gray hair, police said. He was wearing gray sweatpants and a black T-shirt that read “Drink responsibly, and tip recklessly.”
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.
