A vehicle was allegedly stolen from a State College parking lot. Have you seen it?

State College police are asking the public for help to recover a vehicle they say was stolen from an apartment building parking lot.
The vehicle is described as a gray 2005 Honda Civic four-door sedan with black front and rear bumpers. The license plate number is FYA-2756.
Police say the vehicle was stolen sometime between Monday and Wednesday from the parking lot at 117 E. McCormick Ave. The theft was reported to police at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us or anonymously at http://www.statecollegepa.us/589/Anonymous-Tip.
Comments