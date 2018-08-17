State College police are investigating a Wednesday report of a vehicle stolen from an apartment building parking lot.
State College police are investigating a Wednesday report of a vehicle stolen from an apartment building parking lot. State College police Photo provided
State College police are investigating a Wednesday report of a vehicle stolen from an apartment building parking lot. State College police Photo provided

Crime

A vehicle was allegedly stolen from a State College parking lot. Have you seen it?

By Lauren Muthler

lmuthler@centredaily.com

August 17, 2018 09:55 AM

State College police are asking the public for help to recover a vehicle they say was stolen from an apartment building parking lot.

The vehicle is described as a gray 2005 Honda Civic four-door sedan with black front and rear bumpers. The license plate number is FYA-2756.

Police say the vehicle was stolen sometime between Monday and Wednesday from the parking lot at 117 E. McCormick Ave. The theft was reported to police at about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us or anonymously at http://www.statecollegepa.us/589/Anonymous-Tip.

  Comments  