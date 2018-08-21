State College police are seeking a man and a woman connected to an attempted theft at Walmart.
Police ask for help identifying suspects in attempted Walmart theft

By Jeremy Hartley

jhartley@centredaily.com

August 21, 2018 03:27 PM

State College police are seeking a man and a woman connected with an attempted theft at a local Walmart.

Police said the man and woman attempted to steal video games at about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday from the Walmart at 373 Benner Pike. They reportedly fled the store when approached by staff.

The man was described as college-aged, possibly Hispanic, wearing a white hooded jacket with the hood up and stone-washed jeans, police said. The woman was described as white with long, blond hair wearing a teal shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.

