Police ask for help identifying suspects in attempted Walmart theft

State College police are seeking a man and a woman connected with an attempted theft at a local Walmart.
Police said the man and woman attempted to steal video games at about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday from the Walmart at 373 Benner Pike. They reportedly fled the store when approached by staff.
The man was described as college-aged, possibly Hispanic, wearing a white hooded jacket with the hood up and stone-washed jeans, police said. The woman was described as white with long, blond hair wearing a teal shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip through the police website.
