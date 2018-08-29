Third fraternity brother scheduled to plead guilty in Penn State hazing case

A third former Beta Theta Pi fraternity brother charged after the investigation into Timothy Piazza’s death is scheduled to plead guilty on Thursday.

Bo Han Song, a 20-year-old from Wayne, was bound over for trial on three counts of hazing, three counts of furnishing alcohol and one count of purchasing alcohol by a minor. Two counts of furnishing alcohol by a minor were added after his preliminary hearing, according to a court document.

The plea is scheduled to be heard by Judge Brian Marshall, who was assigned to all non-trial matters by President Judge Pamela Ruest.

Ryan Burke was the first former fraternity brother to plead guilty. Marshall ultimately sentenced Burke to three months of house arrest, 27 months of probation and more than $3,000 in fines.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Joseph Ems Jr. was the second former fraternity brother to plead guilty and he is awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 27.