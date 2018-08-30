Baby’s Burgers and Shakes manager accused of stealing almost $80,000 over 3 years

A former Baby’s Burgers and Shakes employee confessed to stealing more than $66,000 from the restaurant between 2017 and July 2018, according to State College police.
Co-owner Fred Wood audited his business in July and believed that Cassandra Lopez — the restaurant’s manager — stole more than $13,000 in 2016, more than $42,000 in 2017 and more than $23,000 in 2018. Wood reported the total thefts were $79,661.21.
Lopez, a 54-year-old from Philipsburg, told police she agreed with the 2017 and 2018 amounts, but questioned the 2016 amount. She initially said she took less than the amount Wood reported, but later said she doesn’t remember taking any money in 2016.
Lopez said she was owed money for certain business-related things and was going to get her money back one way or another. She also told police she should have approached the situation differently.
Lopez is charged with three felonies — theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
She was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, who released her pending her appearance at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
