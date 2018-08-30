‘You could make enough to pay your entire tuition.’ Why a PSU student was arrested

A Penn State student was arrested after State College police allegedly found him in possession of more than 12,500 grams of marijuana, more than 1,300 grams of wax and more than 36,000 grams of edible candies.
A confidential informant told police in July that James Cardi Jr. was selling large amounts of marijuana in the State College area. Police then arranged for the informant to purchase $500 of marijuana from Cardi on Aug. 20.
During the transaction, a State College police detective — who was hiding in the informant’s bedroom — heard the 21-year-old from Wyomissing explain how much money the informant could make if they were to sell marijuana for the entire school year.
“You could make enough to pay your entire tuition,” Cardi allegedly said.
Two additional controlled purchases were arranged at Cardi’s apartment at 226 S. Allen St. — where the informant purchased at least 123.8 grams of marijuana and three bags of edibles, according to police.
Police issued a search warrant on his apartment on Wednesday, but Cardi allegedly attempted to close the door to prevent the officers from entering. The officers were eventually able to force the door open, but Cardi continued to resist arrest.
In addition to the marijuana, wax and edibles, police also allegedly found $29,607 and drug paraphernalia in his bedroom.
Cardi was charged with 11 felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, two felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility and nine misdemeanors.
He was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, who set monetary bail at $100,000. Cardi did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.
Comments