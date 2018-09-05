1 suspect, 2 Walmart stores: State College police investigate computer theft

State College police are seeking information about a middle-aged man who they believe fraudulently returned computers to Walmart with the hard drives missing.
The man allegedly purchased the computers from a Walmart in Huntingdon on Aug. 27 before returning them to the Benner Pike Walmart two days later.
Anyone who may be able to identify the man or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact State College police by calling 234-7150, emailing police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip online.
