He assaulted a man and used racial slurs, police said. What he pleaded guilty to

A Lititz man pleaded guilty to simple assault and was sentenced to a minimum of one month in the Centre County Correctional Facility, according to a court document.
Patton Township police said Chad Neiss Jr., 23, attacked a man in a hot tub and called him an “Indian,” “brown” and “a piece of s---” in August 2017. Neiss was allegedly agitated when others told him the man was not Indian.
“You are Indian. I will call you that as much as I want and you can’t do s--- about it,” Neiss allegedly said before punching another man in the face.
Neiss was originally charged with two misdemeanors — ethnic intimidation and simple assault — and one summary harassment charge. The ethnic intimidation and harassment charges were dropped.
Comments