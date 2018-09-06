A Centre County judge had a DUI last year. Now he wants to end his rehab program early

A former Centre County judge is scheduled to return to the Centre County Courthouse, but this time he will be the one asking a judge to change their mind.
Former President Judge Thomas Kistler, 61, was charged with two counts of DUI and was ultimately sentenced to an accelerated rehabilitation program on Jan. 25.
The program was scheduled to last 12 months, but Kistler’s attorney William Fleming requested the program be terminated early because Kistler plans to be appointed as a senior judge by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court — with cases beginning in January.
Kistler, however, can’t apply for senior judge status with pending criminal charges, according to Fleming.
Fleming said Kistler has completed all program requirements under the supervision of the Mifflin County Probation Office and has paid all costs associated with the case. He also said Kistler has not violated any terms of his probation.
A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14 with Senior Judge Joseph Madenspacher — the same judge who sentenced Kistler to the program.
