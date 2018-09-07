Strangulation, kidnapping, threats. What a man is accused of in Ferguson Township

A 23-year-old man faces felony charges after several incidents involving strangulation, kidnapping and threatening a woman, according to Ferguson Township police.
The woman reportedly told police about three incidents, between Aug. 16 and Thursday, between her and Haowen Duan.
On the first occasion, Duan allegedly bit the woman’s thigh after a discussion before grabbing a knife and asking her to dare him to kill her roommate. While she was lying in bed, Duan allegedly stood over her and strangled her for about five seconds. It happened four or five times, she said.
The woman told police she could barely speak the next day and had a sore neck.
On the second occasion, Duan allegedly picked the woman up, forced her into his car and drove her to a parking lot in a wooded, secluded area about 10-15 minutes away from her apartment in Ferguson Township. He then said he could kill and bury her without anyone finding her, according to police.
Duan visited the woman’s apartment again on Thursday before she asked him to leave, which he did — sort of.
The woman’s living room window was open about six inches with no screen, so Duan allegedly grabbed a cat and put it through the open window.
He again refused to leave, but this time he grabbed her by the arm and pulled her outside of her apartment. He then shoved his fingers into her mouth “as far as he could,” according to police.
The woman began to walk away, but Duan caught up with her and grabbed her around the neck and squeezed.
“I could kill you and no one would know or find you,” Duan allegedly said.
On Thursday, a detective interviewed Duan, who allegedly admitted to strangling the woman twice, biting her on the thigh, picking her up and putting her in his car and said he tried to quiet her down when he put his hands on her mouth and chin area.
Duan was charged with one felony count of kidnapping and two felony counts of strangulation. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault and two summary counts of harassment.
He was arraigned before District Judge Casey McClain, who set monetary bail at $75,000. Duan did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
