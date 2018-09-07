2 women stole a wallet, then went on a $7,504 shopping spree, State College police say

State College police are looking for two women they say stole a wallet at Bed Bath and Beyond, and proceeded to go on a shopping spree.
The women, who are described as black, middle aged and driving a silver sedan, allegedly used the stolen credit cards to rack up $7,504.88 in charges at the State College-area Choice, Target, two CVS and two Rite Aide locations.
Police said that the theft and access device fraud was reported at 6:57 p.m. Aug. 25.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 234-7150, police@statecollegepa.us or anonymously through the department’s website.
