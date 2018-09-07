‘I know that doesn’t make it right.’ Why a former PSU employee faces felony charges

A former Penn State employee bought an Apple MacBook Pro with her university-issued purchasing card, but then sold it and kept the money, according to police.
Joy Teeter — who was previously employed as a financial assistant for the Department of Chemical Engineering — bought a MacBook Pro for a graduate student in November 2017. The 43-year-old from Bellefonte eventually tried to change the shipping address, but inadvertently bought a second MacBook Pro.
With the device unaccounted for during an internal audit, police tracked the laptop’s serial number and found that it was activated by a doctor in Dubois.
In an interview with a Penn State police detective in August, the doctor said he bought the laptop in Bellefonte for $1,500 after seeing an advertisement on Craigslist.
Teeter was subsequently interviewed and said she used the card for personal purchases — though they were inadvertent. She also said the additional laptop was returned to Apple.
The detective then told her about his investigation and offered her an opportunity to amend her story.
“So, I mean, at that point, I was strapped for money,” Teeter said after allegedly admitting to selling the laptop. “I know that doesn’t make it right.”
Teeter was charged with three felonies — theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal use of a communication facility.
She was arraigned before District Judge Carmine Prestia, who released her pending her appearance at a preliminary hearing on Sept. 19.
