Penn State student used roommate’s debit card to spend $15,000 on porn, police say

A Penn State student stole his ex-roommate’s debit card information and spent more than $15,000 on pornographic websites over a three-year period, according to State College police.
Parker Schoem’s ex-roommate returned to Penn State in August after serving with the South Korean Army and noticed about $10,000 was missing from his bank account.
Police eventually tracked the purchases to various adult websites and found an email address that was linked to Schoem.
On Thursday, the 21-year-old from Germantown, Maryland, allegedly confessed that he used the debit card to access live pornographic pay-per-view events for about the past two years.
Schoem was not sure how he acquired the debit card information, but said he probably memorized it because his ex-roommate would order wings over the phone fairly often. He also said it was not his intention to harm his former roommate.
Schoem was charged with four felonies — theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized access device use and identity theft.
He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set bail at $250,000 unsecured.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.
