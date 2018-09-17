‘If I ever see you again, you’ll be dead’: 2 charged with burglary, terroristic threats

Two men were arrested on Saturday after breaking into an apartment at 1003 W. Aaron Drive and assaulting another man, according to Ferguson Township police.
Ruihua Sun, 22, told a woman he needed to see her roommate before he and Shi Du, 20, allegedly forced their way past her as she was shutting the door.
The duo eventually kicked down the woman’s bedroom door and attacked the man in the bedroom, according to police.
“If I ever see you again, you’ll be dead,” Du allegedly told the man.
The woman told Sun and Du she was calling the police and the two ran out of the apartment.
Sun and Du were both charged with one felony count of burglary and one felony count of criminal trespassing. They were also charged with one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.
They were arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $150,000. Neither posted bail and both are being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
A preliminary hearing for each is scheduled for Wednesday.
