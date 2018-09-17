Underage drinkers cited over Penn State football weekend

A Bucks County man allegedly resisted arrest on Friday by striking a State College police officer in the head.
John Hughes, 18, was walking on the 200 block of East Fairmount Avenue with an open Miller Light on Friday when the officer grabbed him with both hands to place him under arrest.
After striking the officer, Hughes was taken to the ground where he allegedly continued to resist arrest. He escaped from the officer before two other officers were able to catch him near Osage Alley and East Fairmount Avenue.
In addition to the open Miller Light, police also found three other Miller Light cans and a water bottle filled with Fireball whiskey.
Hughes was charged with three misdemeanors and two summary charges.
He was arraigned before District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker, who set monetary bail at $50,000. Hughes did not post bail and is being detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.
Hughes’ arrest came one day before the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement gave out 26 citations for underage drinking at Beaver Stadium during Penn State’s victory over Kent State. An additional citation for a fake ID was also issued.
